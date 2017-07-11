Democratic Town Committee meets July 20

The Plainville Democratic Town Committee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, July 20 at 7:15 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at the Plainville Municipal Center. Meetings are open to the public. Anyone who is interested in becoming active in the Plainville Democratic Party or is interested in local offices is encouraged to contact Chairperson Rosemary Morante at (860)402-3873 or rosemarym@snet.net or plainvilledtc@gmail.com. Nominations for local offices will take place at this July meeting.