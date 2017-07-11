Petit, Martin host Pizza and Politics, July 27

State Rep. William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) have announced that they will be hosting a Pizza and Politics event on Thursday, July 27 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at West Main Pizza (97 East Main St., Plainville).

The event will allow residents the opportunity speak with their legislators and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol, including the state budget crisis, while enjoying pizza in a relaxed setting.

The event is free and open to residents only.

Anyone unable to attend but would like to speak with their legislators regarding a legislative or local issue may contact Rep. Petit at 800-842-1423 or Sen. Martin at 800-842-1421.