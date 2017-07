SATURDAY, JULY 15

BRISTOL

HARTFORD COUNTY BLUES BREWS FOOD TRUCK FEST. 11 a.m. Vendors, beer, splash pad for kids, paddle boats, playgrounds, more. Muzzy Field, Route 72, Park and Muzzy streets, Bristol. Sponsored by the Bristol Blues. Free.

ONGOING

OTHER

FARMERS MARKET. Fridays, 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring locally grown fruit and vegetables, meats, baked goods, Italian ice, and handmade items. Farmington Library, 6 Monteith Dr., Farmington. (860) 673-6791. FarmingtonLibraries.org