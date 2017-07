Health listings, starting July 14

SATURDAY, JULY 15

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT THE ORCHARDS AT SOUTHINGTON. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Independent and assisted living community. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

SOUTHINGTON

MANAGING CHRONIC BACK PAIN USING NON-DRUG TREATMENTS. 10 a.m. Presented by Southington Care Center. Southington Library, 255 Main St., Southington. RSVP. (860) 628-0947.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

PLAINVILLE

EXERCISE PROVIDES LASTING BENEFITS TO INDIVIDUALS WITH ARTHRITIS. 10 a.m. Sponsored by Southington Care Center Good Life Fitness. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Register. (860) 747-5728.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENING. By appointment. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.