Kids listings, starting July 14

FRIDAY, JULY 14

BRISTOL

THE CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN MAKES PIZZA. 9:30 a.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Plainville. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com

UP CLOSE WITH CEDAR ISLAND MARINA. 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Showcasing the creatures of Long Island Sound. Touch tank. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. Imaginenation.org. (860) 314-1400.

JULY 14, 15

SOUTHINGTON

‘LEGALLY BLONDE, JR.’ Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Staged by Southington Youth Summer Theater. Performed by students in grades 7 and 8 and directed by Alyssa Fontana Bunel. Southington High School, Southington. Tickets are $5 and available at Southington Recreation Department, 75 Main St., Southington or at the door. (860) 276-6219.

JULY 17-21

BRISTOL

‘BARNYARD ROUNDUP-JESUS GATHERS US TOGETHER.’ 5 to 8 p.m. Vacation Bible School for Gloria Dei, Zion, and St. Andrew Lutheran Churches. Designed for children entering Pre-K through entering sixth grade. Crafts, games, music, Bible storytelling and fun. All children in the community invited. Dinner is free for children. Adult volunteers directly involved with children are Safe Church trained. St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Register. www.Standrewct.org

JULY 17, 24, 31

PLAINVILLE

YOGA STORYTIME. 10:30 a.m. on Mondays. Ages 3 to 5. This class is developed for young children. A story, yoga, and breathing games, and some relaxation. Reserve a mat or bring your own. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

BRISTOL

VIC AND STICKS PRESENT ‘THE RECYCLED RHYTHM BAND.’ 6:30 p.m. Children learn songs about the three “R’s: Reduce, recycle, and reduce.” Free and sponsored by Dollar General. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

BRISTOL

GOOD THINGS HAPPEN ROCKIN’ SHOW. 10 to 11 a.m. Upbeat show about unlikely heroes who worked hard for their success. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St. Bristol. ImagineNation.org. (860) 314-1400.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

BRISTOL

DRUM CIRCLE WITH JAMI RAY. 11 a.m. to noon. Feel and hear the rhythms of beats with an interactive drum circle. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org, (860) 314-1400.

PLAINVILLE

PURPLE ROCK PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS ‘RAPUNZEL!’ 6:30 p.m. For all ages. Puppets. Performer, dressed as a washerwoman, transforms ordinary objects into storytelling props with the help of the audience. Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

BRISTOL

LEGO BUILD PARTY WITH BRICKS AND MINIFIGS OF SOUTHINGTON. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Build and take your creation home. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787.

JULY 31, AUG. 21

PLAINVILLE

THREE INTERNATIONAL STORYTIMES. Monday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m., German. Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Polish. During these programs, Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” will be read in both English and another language. Then participate in a craft and sample food from the featured country. 3 years old and up. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru JULY 26

BRISTOL

YOGA AFTER LUNCH. Wednesdays, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Enjoy lunch and after stretch your body. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. Sponsored by Bristol Rotary Club. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com

NOW thru JULY 27

BRISTOL

HIP HOP AFTER LUNCH. Thursdays, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Enjoy a lunch and after get your heart pumping with Hip Hop music and dance moves. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com

NOW thru JULY 25

BRISTOL

TAI CHI AFTER LUNCH. Tuesdays, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Enjoy lunch and experiment with balance. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com

NOW thru AUG. 18

PLAINVILLE

PICTURE BOOKS AND POPSICLES. Fridays at 11 a.m. Bring a towel and enjoy a popsicle while listening to a picture book story outside in the children’s garden area. Registration not required. No program during inclement weather. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 18

BRISTOL

FREE SUMMER LUNCH. For children 0-18. Served Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children receive a nutritious lunch of a sandwich, milk, fruit, vegetable. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program

NOW thru AUG. 17

PLAINVILLE

STORYCRAFT. Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Each week Miss Margaret will read a story and lead a craft project. The craft also will be available for drop-in visitors until 4 p.m. (while supplies last). Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru JULY 28

BRISTOL

SPORTS CLINICS. Fridays, 9:30 a.m. For children 8 and older. Track and field, basketball, baseball. Food, games. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com