Obituaries: Paul E. King

Paul E. King, 75, of Southington, died on Thursday (June 29, 2017) at the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in West Haven. Paul was born on August 16, 1941 and was a son of the late Ernest King and Yvette (Brousseau) King Esmail Aleksiewicz. He was raised in Plainville where he graduated from Plainville High School. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam War. He then lived in California for a time before settling in Southington where he lived for the past 10 years. He did work as a carpenter and landscaper. He was a proud Vietnam Vet and was a member of the American Legion, Post 2, Bristol, Disabled American Veterans, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2571 and Post 9653. Paul leaves four nieces, a nephew, and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings: Jim King and Mary Jane Nichols. Paul’s relatives thank his best friend, Kathy, and her family from Southington for making his life pleasant. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol, on Saturday, June 22, 2017 at 10 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Paul’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com