Police blotter for July 14

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, June 28 to Saturday, July 8:
- Shelby L. LaMothe, 42, of 30 Maxine Rd., Plainville, was arrested on June 28 and charged with second degree larceny.
- Timothy P. Sanders, 22, of 183 Arcadia Ave., Plainville, was arrested on June 30 and charged with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny.
- Shelby A. Soltesz, 24, of 824 Town Colony Dr., Middletown, was arrested on July 1 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.
- Belen M. Martinez, 19, of 239 Old Farms Rd., Unit 8A, Avon, was arrested on July 2 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.
- Jessica L. Johnson, 30, of 32 Gus St., Naugatuck, was arrested on July 2 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, unsafe tires, and obstructed view.
- Julian A. Guerrero, 21, of 136 East St., Plainville, was arrested on July 2 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.
- Szymon P. Siednienko, 21, of 396 Cooke St., Plainville, was arrested on July 2 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, interfering with an officer, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana. In a separate incident, he was charged with first degree failure to appear. In another incident, charged with violation of probation.
- Chelsea L. Klein, 26, of 190 Union St., Deep River, was arrested on July 2 and charged with illegal possession of suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an officer, and illegal possession of heroin.
- Saeed G. Karimian, 27, of 23 Coolidge St., New Britain, was arrested on July 3 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.
- Scott D. Thieringer, 46, of 29 Provencher Dr., Plainville, was arrested on July 3 and charged with second degree forgery, third degree identity theft, and sixth degree larceny.
- Mileidy Ramirez-Polanco, 20, of 50 Bank St., Plainville, was arrested on July 4 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Wade L. Mitchell, 63, of 40 Hughes St., Plainville, was arrested on July 6 and charged with two counts of criminal violation of a protective order.
- Gregory Kuzma, 46, of 46 Lincoln St., Plainville, was arrested on July 6 and charged with illegal possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia with less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Sergio Santiago, 26, of 29 Whiting St., Plainville, was arrested on July 8 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, operating without a proper instructor, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
- Gerald D. Augustine, 50, of 47 Ridge Rd., Middletown, was arrested on July 8 and charged with second degree stalking and disorderly conduct.