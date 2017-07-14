Police blotter for July 14

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, June 28 to Saturday, July 8:

Shelby L. LaMothe, 42, of 30 Maxine Rd., Plainville, was arrested on June 28 and charged with second degree larceny.

Timothy P. Sanders, 22, of 183 Arcadia Ave., Plainville, was arrested on June 30 and charged with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny.

Shelby A. Soltesz, 24, of 824 Town Colony Dr., Middletown, was arrested on July 1 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Belen M. Martinez, 19, of 239 Old Farms Rd., Unit 8A, Avon, was arrested on July 2 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

Jessica L. Johnson, 30, of 32 Gus St., Naugatuck, was arrested on July 2 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, unsafe tires, and obstructed view.

Julian A. Guerrero, 21, of 136 East St., Plainville, was arrested on July 2 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order.

Szymon P. Siednienko, 21, of 396 Cooke St., Plainville, was arrested on July 2 and charged with criminal violation of a protective order, interfering with an officer, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana. In a separate incident, he was charged with first degree failure to appear. In another incident, charged with violation of probation.

Chelsea L. Klein, 26, of 190 Union St., Deep River, was arrested on July 2 and charged with illegal possession of suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an officer, and illegal possession of heroin.

Saeed G. Karimian, 27, of 23 Coolidge St., New Britain, was arrested on July 3 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Scott D. Thieringer, 46, of 29 Provencher Dr., Plainville, was arrested on July 3 and charged with second degree forgery, third degree identity theft, and sixth degree larceny.

Mileidy Ramirez-Polanco, 20, of 50 Bank St., Plainville, was arrested on July 4 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Wade L. Mitchell, 63, of 40 Hughes St., Plainville, was arrested on July 6 and charged with two counts of criminal violation of a protective order.

Gregory Kuzma, 46, of 46 Lincoln St., Plainville, was arrested on July 6 and charged with illegal possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia with less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Sergio Santiago, 26, of 29 Whiting St., Plainville, was arrested on July 8 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, operating without a proper instructor, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Gerald D. Augustine, 50, of 47 Ridge Rd., Middletown, was arrested on July 8 and charged with second degree stalking and disorderly conduct.