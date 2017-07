Registration for summer programs is being held at the Recreation Office at 50 Whiting St. The Recreation Office hours are: Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Children programs offered include: Day Camp ages 7-11, Mini Camp ages 3 1/2 – 6, Berner Pool Red Cross Swim Instruction ages 3 1/2 and up, Jr. Lifeguarding ages 11-14 and Tennis.

Contact the Recreation Department at 860-747-6022 for further information.