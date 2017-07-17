Family Fun Day coming next month

The Plainville Recreation Department will be hosting Fun Day on Friday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. at Norton Park. Fun Day is the grand finale to the summer programs. Activities include face painting, spin art, thumbprints, tattoos, a dunker, tissue flowers, pony rides, and a button maker, and are structured to serve children ages 3 – 11. Activities will be held from 1. to 2:30 p.m. and will be followed by a Magic Show performed by The Great Leone. Admission is free. There will be a small charge for refreshments and balloons.