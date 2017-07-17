Have some dessert, help the children at Dairy Queen July 27

Thursday, July 27 is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen on East Street.

Miracle Treat Day is put on by all Dairy Queens to help the Children’s Miracle Network, which runs Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The local Dairy Queen collects funs for the CMN all season long and is the top DQ in the state and number five in the country.

The event will be held in their East Street parking lot from 2 to 8 p.m. There will be a bounce house, face painting, games, door prizes, and Tails the Clown from 6 to 8 p.m. Funds from sales of Blizzards is included in the donation for Miracle Treat Day.