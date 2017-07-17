New Britain Bees weekend round-up, July 17

CROUSE HITS 3 RUN HOMER, HINSHAW HITS 3 TIMES IN 5-4 WIN

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees win 2nd straight series at home over Blue Crabs behind Crouse’s 3 run shot and Bierfeldt’s walkoff single 5-4 #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: In the bottom of the 9th inning, Conor Bierfeldt came to bat with James Skelton on second base with the score tied at 4 and 2 outs. He would send a 2-2 pitch to center field, scoring James Skelton to secure the win in the game and the series for the Bees.

Pitchers of Record: W: Shawn Gilblair (2-2) | L: Jesse Beal (5-1)

Player(s) of the Game: Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 2-4, RBI, walkoff hit | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, 3 RBI Ryan Wiggins (Southern Maryland) – 2-4, HR, RBI

Next Game: Monday, July 17th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (5-4, 31-48) vs. Long Island Ducks (4-5, 40-39)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Jonathan Pettibone (1-4, 4.77) | Long Island: RHP John Brownell (7-1, 2.96)

Bees Buzz: The walkoff single was Conor Bierfeldt’s second walkoff hit of the season, and the first walkoff win for the Bees since May 28th, also against Southern Maryland…The Bees have won back to back series at home…Michael Crouse has hit two 3 run home runs through his last 3 games…Jordan Hinshaw tallied 3 hits in today’s game, his first 3 hit game as a member of the Bees and his 12th multi-hit game overall…Brandon League has not allowed a run in 6 consecutive outings…New Britain has driven in 8 runs via the long ball through their last 3 games…With a single in the bottom of the 9th inning, James Skelton now has 800 hits in his professional career…Today’s game was the first time that New Britain’s opponent did not score in the first inning since July 5th (6 games)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 219, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 242, including postseason.

BEES EVEN SERIES AT 1 BEHIND SIMON’S COMPLETE GAME

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Simon goes the distance, fans 8, Rosa hits a 2 run shot in 4-1 victory over Southern Maryland to even the series #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Jovan Rosa came to bat with the score tied at 1 in the bottom of the 6th inning. James Skelton was on first, and with one swing of the bat, Rosa brought 2 runs home with a 2 run home run to give New Britain a 3-1 lead. The lead would hold as the final score of 4-1 would be reached.

Pitchers of Record: W: Kyle Simon (6-6) | L: Drew Hayes (4-4)

Player(s) of the Game: Kyle Simon (New Britain) – 9 IP, CG, 1 R, 8 K | Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, 2 RBI | Zach Wilson (Southern Maryland) – 1-4, HR, RBI

Bees Buzz: Tonight’s game was Kyle Simon’s second 9 inning performance of the season, and his first official complete game of 2017…In his outing, Kyle Simon struck out 8 batters. That’s a new season high for strikeouts in a single game by a Bees pitcher…Jovan Rosa has hit New Britain’s two most recent 2 run home runs. One in tonight’s game, and the other on June 22nd against Sugar Land…The win is New Britain’s 12th come from behind win of the season…With 2 hits in tonight’s game, James Skelton is now 1 hit away from 800 hits in his professional career…Jamar Walton has recorded multiple hits in 5 consecutive games…Kyle Simon has pitched in 7 or more innings in 5 consecutive starts…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 217, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 240, including postseason.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND TAKES GAME 1 WITH 11 INNING VICTORY

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Crouse hits 3 run homer, Griffin notches 4 hits, but Bees fall to Blue Crabs in 11 innings 5-4 to open 3 game set #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Luis Alen came to bat in the top of the 11th with Cory Vaughn on second and Zach Cone at first. Alen would notch an RBI single to left field, bringing home Vaughn for the go ahead run, breaking the tie. The Blue Crabs would hold the 5-4 lead to secure the victory.

Pitchers of Record: W: Craig Stem (2-1) | L: Brandon Shimo (4-2) | SV: Eppley (23)

Player(s) of the Game: Cory Vaughn (Southern Maryland) – 2-3, HR, 4 RBI | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 1-5, HR, 3 RBI | Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 4-5, 2B

Bees Buzz: Michael Crouse hit his second 3 run home run of the season in today’s game. He is tied for the team lead in 3 run home runs with Conor Bierfeldt (2)…With the flyout of Brian Bistagne in the top of the 1st inning for the first out of the game, Nick Greenwood officially logged 800 innings pitched in his professional career…Today’s game was Nick Greenwood’s longest outing of the season (6 innings)…Jon Griffin totaled 4 hits in the game, his first 4 hit game since June 19 of last season against Sugar Land, and the first 4 hit game for any Bees player this season…This game was New Britain’s 4th extra inning game against the Blue Crabs this season. They are 3-1 in extra inning contests against Southern Maryland. The loss snaps New Britain’s win streak in extra inning games at 6…Today’s game was Craig Maddox’s first day off this season. With that, Jovan Rosa is now the only player in the Atlantic League to have played all 77 games this season…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 217, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 240, including postseason.