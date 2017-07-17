‘Plainville: The Crossroads of Connecticut’ now on display at Historic Center

“Plainville: The Crossroads of Connecticut” continues at the Plainville Historic Center

From Native American trails and the canal to covered bridges, trolleys, bicycles, railroads and highways, Plainville has been a hub for transportation. Visitors are invited to the Historic Center at 29 Pierce St. to see how the town was shaped by the ways in which people and goods have moved from one place to another. This summer display is open Saturdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon through 2:30 p.m.