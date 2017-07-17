Tickets are still available for July 18 FCBL all-star game at Muzzy Field

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

On Tuesday, July 18, the Bristol Blues will open their gates for the annual Futures Collegiate Baseball League (FCBL) All-Star Game. It was the first time in the franchise’s three-year history that they were selected to host the event—now in its sixth year.

Considering that this is only Bristol’s third year in the league, Blues co-owner, Elliot Scheiner, said that the organization was pretty honored to be hosting the all-star game.

“We think it’s terrific that the future major league players will be here playing at Muzzy Field,” the co-owner said. “We think and hope that the Bristol fans are just as enthused as we are. We’ll have a surprise or two that night at Muzzy Field.”

Bristol’s very own Mitch Guilmette beat out Kyle Cala (Wachusett Dirt Dawgs), Austin Pope (Pittsfield Suns), and John Friday (Worcester Bravehearts) to win the All-Star Game Fan Vote to represent the West Division team in the all-star game.

Matt Fogarty of the Brockton Rox beat out Jack Zagaja (Martha’s Vineyard Sharks), Luke Dawson (Seacoast Mavericks), Jason Johndrow (Nashua Silver Knights), and Alex Brickman (North Shore Navigators) to represent the East Division team.

“I think the guys we had chosen for the all-star game will represent themselves and the Blues well at the game,” said Palmer. “They have all put in a lot of work this summer and certainly are deserving of the opportunity.”

Tickets for the game are still available on the Blues homepage at www.bristolblues.pointstreaksites.com. Gates open at 3 p.m. for FanFest and the home run derby. The actual all-star game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., which will be followed by fireworks.

“The Blues organization and the city of Bristol will do a tremendous job of hosting this game and give the players, coaches, and fans a first-class experience like they do with every event they put on at Muzzy,” said Palmer. “I truly believe Muzzy Field is the best playing surface and stadium in the FCBL.”