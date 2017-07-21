New title sponsor, new route for race

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

The Petit Family Road Race will return next month with a new start location and title sponsor.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, the 10th Annual Petit Family 5K Road Race will kick off at Plainville High School with a new title sponsor, Chip’s Family Restaurant.

Race co-director Bob Heslin said Chip’s has committed to a two-year partnership for the race, which is now called the “Chip’s 5K.” During the race, Chip’s will be whipping up its famous pancakes for participants.

“We’re really excited about this,” said Heslin.

Serving as a home for many service organization meetings, Chip’s always gives back to the community in any way it can, said George Chatzopoulos, the owner of six Chip’s Family Restaurant locations statewide.

When he learned about the Petit Road Race, Chatzopoulos jumped at the opportunity for Chip’s to get involved. Among the other community service projects that Chip’s is involved with include Relay for Life and school fundraisers.

“That’s who we are,” said Chatzopoulos, who owns the restaurant with his sister. “It’s a family-owned restaurant. That’s how we get involved and get to know the people in the community.”

GE previously served as the title sponsor of the race for nine years. However, after the GE headquarters moved to Boston, there was concern that the company could leave its Woodford Avenue facility in Plainville—the former start and end location of the race.

To make sure that the race would happen, the event committee spoke with Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett, and Plainville High became the new start location.

“I think it’s going to be a very good fit,” said Heslin. “We’ll start on Route 10, and we’ll finish right in front of the high school on Robert Holcomb Way.”

The start and finish line may have changed this year, but the 3.1-mile course itself has remained the same—flat and fast. Every year the race attracts between 1,000 and 1,500 runners as well as 500 walkers.

“It has been very consistent,” said Dr. Bill Petit, adding how the event attracts runners from other states.

The race also has been consistent with sponsors. For the past 10 years, local businesses like Stanley Black & Decker, Loureiro Engineering Associates and Ferguson have continued serving as sponsors. This year, Bristol Hospital has stepped up as a new sponsor.

“It’s really a community event these days in Plainville,” said Heslin, adding how the event becomes almost like a Plainville reunion. “We have an established 5K road race.”

Besides the 5K and fitness walk, other activities will take place throughout the event, including a Kids’ Fun Run and a variety of local vendors.

During the race, a moment of silence will be made to honor the late Plainville police officer, Robert Holcomb, who was fatally shot in the line of duty 40 years ago.

“We want to pay tribute to him,” said Heslin, noting how Holcomb also was an athlete.

All proceeds of the race support the Petit Family Foundation, which honors the memories of Jennifer Hawke-Petit, Hayley Elizabeth Petit, and Michaela Rose Petit who were killed in the 2007 Cheshire home invasion. From the Domestic Violence Crisis Center to Goodwin College nursing to the Children’s Museum, Inc., the foundation has awarded over $2 million in grants for countless programs and projects statewide and across the nation.

The foundation’s funds support not only women in the sciences but also those affected by chronic illnesses and domestic violence.

“We’ve been able to support a lot of great projects and programs that align with our mission,” said Petit.

Heslin began the road race in early 2008 with his brother Gary, who also serves as the race director. Both Heslin and his brother graduated with Petit at Plainville High School in 1974. All three classmates ran cross country and track and field.

“The foundation has given out some tremendous grants,” said Heslin, adding how he enjoys helping out his high school friend. “It’s very satisfying to both of us and our committee to see that we’re supporting some people who need help.”

The 10th Annual Petit Family 5K Road Race will take place on Sunday, Aug. 5 at Plainville High School, 47 Robert Holcomb Way. Registration will begin from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The Kids’ Fun run will kick off the event at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K race/fitness walk at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit www.petitroadrace. com/index.shtml.