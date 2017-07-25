New Britain Bees Round-Up July 25

ROSA NOTCHES 2 HITS IN GAME 1 LOSS TO LANCASTER

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Rosa tallies 2 hits, Pettibone throws 5 strong innings, but Barnstormers sneak away with a 2-1 win in game 1 #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Rico Noel came home from third base in the top of the 8th inning off of a wild pitch by Brandon League. The run broke the 1-1 tie, giving Lancaster the 2-1 lead.

Pitchers of Record: W: Daniel Moskos (4-1) | L: Brandon League (0-1) | SV: Anthony Carter (19)

Player(s) of the Game: Beau Amaral (Lancaster) – 2-4, 2B, RBI | Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-3

Next Game: Tuesday, July 25th, 12:05 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Lancaster Barnstormers (10-7, 48-38) vs. New Britain Bees (7-9, 33-53)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Brian Dupra (3-7, 6.29) | Lancaster: RHP Bryan Evans (6-3, 4.87)

TICKETS: BUY HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

PROMOTIONS: Tomorrow is the first of two Camp Day games at New Britain Stadium! Add on to your summer camp memories by enjoying the action of a Bees game! First pitch is scheduled for a special 12:05 P.M. start time!

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 11:50 A.M.

Bees Buzz: With a walk in the bottom of the 4th inning, Jordan Hinshaw has reached base safely in 14 consecutive games. That ties the season high for longest on base streak by any Bees player this season, held by both Hinshaw and Craig Maddox…Jovan Rosa had 2 hits in the game to notch his team leading 27th multi-hit game of the season…Michael Baca has recorded a hit in 5 consecutive games…Tonight’s game was Brandon League’s first decision this season…Mike Hepple has not allowed a run in 7 consecutive outings (9 innings)…Jonathan Pettibone has not allowed an earned run in back to back starts (9 innings)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 226, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 249, including postseason.

WALTON HOMERS AS BEES SALVAGE A WIN IN SERIES VS. PATS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Greenwood tosses 6 strong innings, Walton homers as Bees end road trip with 4-2 come from behind victory over Pats #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Jamar Walton led off the top of the 7th inning with a solo home run to extend New Britain’s lead to 3-1. It would start a 2 run frame for the Bees, making their lead 4-1. The breathing room would prove to be necessary as Somerset would battle back, scoring a run of their own on the way to the 4-2 final score.

Pitchers of Record: W: Nick Greenwood (1-2) | L: Connor Root (0-1) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (7)

Player(s) of the Game: Jamar Walton (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, RBI | Christian Marrero (Somerset) – 2-4, HR, RBI | James Skelton (New Britain) – 2-2, RBI

Bees Buzz: Nick Greenwood earned the win in tonight’s game, his first win in a Bees uniform since May 3rd, 2016…Shawn Gilblair now leads the Bees in saves on the season with 7…Nick Greenwood pitched for 6 innings in today’s start, making tonight his longest start of the season…Tonight’s win was New Britain’s 14th come from behind win this season…Of New Britain’s 4 runs that they scored in tonight’s game, only 1 of them was scored off of a base hit (Jamar Walton’s home run)…James Skelton has recorded 6 hits in his last 2 games…Tonight’s game was Nick Greenwood’s 96th start of his professional career…Michael Crouse stole his team leading 23rd base in the 7th inning of the game…Brandon League has not allowed an earned run in 9 consecutive outings (8 1/3 innings)…Jordan Hinshaw has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games…Jamar Walton hit 3 total home runs in this series against Somerset…Michael Baca has recorded 7 hits in this road trip, and has a 4 game hitting streak…James Skelton drew his league leading 62nd walk in the 3rd inning of the game…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 225, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 248, including postseason.

KAJIMOTO, BACA, VILLAESCUSA EACH TALLY 2 HITS IN LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Villaescusa hits first professional homer since 2011, gets 2 hits in 5-2 loss to Somerset. Game 3 tomorrow at 7:05 #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Somerset put 3 runs on the board in the bottom of the 5th inning, all with 2 outs. Carlos Guzman started the rally by drawing a bases loaded walk, and Yovan Gonzalez would follow with an RBI single. Finally, Aharon Eggleston would draw another bases loaded walk for the third run. Gonzalez’s RBI single would be the official game winning hit.

Pitchers of Record: W: Lucas Irvine (7-2) | L: Brandon Shimo (4-3) | SV: Dustin Molleken (1)

Player(s) of the Game: Yovan Gonzalez (Somerset) – 3-3, 2B, RBI | Ivan Villaescusa (New Britain) – 2-4, HR, RBI

Bees Buzz: Ivan Villaescusa’s home run in the top of the 5th inning is his first home run of his Atlantic League career, and his first professional home run since 2011…The only current Bees player that is active on the roster to not have a home run is Tsuyoshi Fujiwara…All of the scoring in tonight’s game for both sides came with 2 outs in their respective innings…In 15 games against the Patriots this season, the Bees have scored first in 10 of them…Michael Baca has recorded 6 total hits through his last 3 games…Mike Hepple has not allowed a run in 6 consecutive outings (8 total innings)…Jon Griffin is now 2 games away from 700 games in his professional career…Craig Maddox’s hitting and on base streaks have both been snapped at 14 games. He is now tied with Jordan Hinshaw for the longest streaks in both of those categories. 14 games is the franchise record for the Bees in consecutive games with a hit by a single player…The Bees have hit 7 home runs through their last 5 games…New Britain has not won a game this season where their opponent has scored exactly 5 runs. They are 0-15 in that situation…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 224, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 247, including postseason.