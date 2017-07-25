Teen dies in car crash

A teenager died in a car accident in Plainville on Saturday night.

Ellington resident Olivia Wentworth, 17, succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

Plainville police reported that around 11:05 PM, multiple 911 callers reported a serious two car motor vehicle collision on East Street at the intersection with Town Line Road in Plainville.

Police said emergency responders arrived on scene within minutes and determined that a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup that had been traveling north on East Street had collided with the passenger side of a 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit that had been traveling east on Town Line Road when it entered the intersection.

As a result of this accident, several people in both vehicles had sustained serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Wentworth, a passenger in the Volkswagen, was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she later died.

The facts and circumstances of this accident remain under investigation and any witnesses are urged to contact Officer Mark Kominske or Detective Jamie Fenn at (860)747-1616.