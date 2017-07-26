Buy tickets now for Aug. 24 Crocodile Club gathering

The New England Carousel Museum is once again bringing back the annual dinner meeting at Lake Compounce of the Crocodile Club on Thursday, Aug. 24,

The Crocodile Club will celebrate its 136th reunion dinner with its gathering of individuals who put aside their political differences. Your ticket also will give you free access to the entire Lake Compounce experience for the day.

Again this year, the Crocodile dinner will be held in the Park Pavilion instead of the Ballroom.

The festivities will begin with the social hour at 12 p.m. with a beer and wine cash bar in the picnic pavilion. A lamb dinner will be provided combined with picnic fare and will begin at 1 p.m. During dinner, a lively program with guest speakers will follow. Good speeches and bad jokes are limited to three minutes per person, and no serious political speeches are allowed.

The “Crocodile Club'” was formed in 1875 when Gad Norton, who was a former legislator, and who also started the amusement park in 1846, decided to thank his colleagues in the State Legislature for their help in passing a statute that changed the town line between Bristol and Southington so as to put his farmhouse in Bristol. The reason for this request was so that he could vote in Bristol where he did all his trading and knew more people. Also, in the days of horses and buggies, old dirt roads, and tough winters, the three mile ride to Bristol was a lot easier than the six miles to Southington.

Candidates from all sides will have a good time kidding each other, with no serious politics allowed. That policy was dictated to the original group by host, Gad Norton himself, who said, “there will be no serious politics allowed, no post-mortems from the last legislative session, just pleasant sociability, good fun, and good food.”

Tickets, available at the Carousel Museum at 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol, are $40 each or $45 at the door. Stop in to purchase your ticket, call the museum to put it on your credit card, or mail to the Crocodile Club, c/o Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010.

Make checks payable to the Carousel Museum. The dinner registration form can be downloaded from the Carousel Museum website.www.thecarouselmuseum.org

You must have your ticket with you in order to enter.

For more information contact the New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Avenue, Bristol, CT 06010 or call (860)585-5411.