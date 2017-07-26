Create legal documents more easily at library

The Plainville Public Library now offers the NUWAV Legal Documents database to library users. This online tool lets users create professional-quality legal documents in three simple steps. Documents available range from business contracts and lease agreements wills and child custody agreements. Users fill in their personal information where prompted and NUWAV creates a professional-quality legal document ready to print and sign.

For more information visit www.plainvillelibrary.org and click the E-Books & More button or call the reference desk at (860)793-1446.