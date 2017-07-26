Kids listings, starting July 28

FRIDAY, JULY 28

BRISTOL

MAD SCIENTISTS FIRE AND ICE SHOW. 11 a.m. to noon. Foggy day ice storms, beach balls floating in the air, and “burp” potions. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org, (860) 314-1400.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN FARM AND FREE GOAT OBSTACLE COURSE. 12 to 5 p.m. Meet the herd of dairy goats and spend some time on a working farm. Work with your goat partner to go through a special obstacle course designed for the herd. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington. (860) 385-GOAT.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

OTHER

TEDDY BEAR PICNIC. 1 to 3 p.m. Teddy Bear Craft, Teddy Bears ride free. Fruit and juice boxes. Visit from a famous bear. Unlimited rides on the carousel. Story time and Teddy Bear Scavenger Hunt. Bushnell Park Carousel, Hartford. $10 for children. $5 for adults. TheCarouselMuseum.org/book-online, (860) 585-5411.

TUESDAY, AUG. 1

PLAINVILLE

MAKER STATIONS. 6 p.m. For ages 8 and up. Check out the various maker stations tables in the auditorium. Activities include Snap Circuits, Little Bits, Makey Make, Dash and Dot, Ozobots, and marshmallow engineering. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

JULY 31, AUG. 21

PLAINVILLE

INTERNATIONAL STORYTIMES. Monday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m., German. Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Polish. During these programs, Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” will be read in both English and another language. Then participate in a craft and sample food from the featured country. 3 years old and up. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

AUG. 1 to 5

BRISTOL .

BEACH IN THE CITY. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spend a day at the “beach” splashing, playing exploring and more. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2

BRISTOL

STORY TIME WITH AUTHOR DONNA LEBLANC. 10 to 11 a.m. She’ll read her new book, “Sir Walter Farluba.” Imagine Nation, One Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org

THURSDAY, AUG. 3

BRISTOL

WEST COAST ART. 10 a.m. to noon. Create a collage that evokes an LA landscape. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org

FRIDAY, AUG. 4

BRISTOL

MAGIC PETE AND INCREDULOUS CHRIS. 10 to 11 a.m. Two man kid’s comedy show. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org

NOW thru AUG. 18

PLAINVILLE

PICTURE BOOKS AND POPSICLES. Fridays at 11 a.m. Bring a towel and enjoy a popsicle while listening to a picture book story outside in the children’s garden area. Registration not required. No program during inclement weather. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 18

BRISTOL

FREE SUMMER LUNCH. For children 0-18. Served Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children receive a nutritious lunch of a sandwich, milk, fruit, vegetable. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program

NOW thru AUG. 17

PLAINVILLE

STORYCRAFT. Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Each week Miss Margaret will read a story and lead a craft project. The craft also will be available for drop-in visitors until 4 p.m. (while supplies last). Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.