Library offering Mango Languages to patrons

Plainville Public Library announced it now offers the Mango Languages online language-learning system to its patrons.

Mango is free for all Plainville library cardholders and can be accessed anywhere with an Internet connection. Each lesson combines real life situations and audio from native speakers with simple, clear instructions. The courses are presented with an appreciation for cultural nuance and real-world application by focusing on the four key elements of language learning: vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar, and culture.

Mango offers access to 60 foreign language courses and 17 English courses taught completely in the user’s native language. In addition to traditional language courses, Mango also offers the opportunity to learn through foreign film with Mango Premiere and access to a variety of specialty mini courses, like Pirate, Medical Spanish and romance courses. Mango can be accessed at the library, remotely, or even on-the-go with apps for iPhone, Android, Kindle and Nook.

To learn more about Mango, stop by the library and ask a librarian for an introduction. Library card holders can access Mango through the library website at www.plainvillelibrary.org then clicking on the E-Books and More button. For more information, contact Plainville Library at 860-793-1446.