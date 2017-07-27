Bees drop third game to Lancaster

HINSHAW EXTENDS ON BASE STREAK TO 16 GAMES IN LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Jon Griffin notches a 3 run shot in the 2nd inning, his 100th career home run, but Bees drop game 3 to Lancaster 10-5 #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Josh Bell brought home 2 runs with an RBI single in the top of the 6th inning for Lancaster. At the time, New Britain led 5-4, and the Barnstormers would take the lead off of that hit. It would hold until the end of the game as the 10-5 final was reached.

Pitchers of Record: W: Jarret Leverett (7-5) | L: Kyle Simon (6-8)

Player(s) of the Game: Garrett Weber (Lancaster) – 4-5, 2B, 2 RBI | Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 3-4, HR, 3 RBI

Next Game: Thursday, July 27th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Lancaster Barnstormers (12-7, 50-38) vs. New Britain Bees (7-11, 33-55)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Greg Nappo (0-0, 4.91) | Lancaster: LHP Rommie Lewis (5-7, 5.66)

Bees Buzz: Jon Griffin’s 3 run home run in the bottom of the 2nd inning was the 100th home run of his professional career, and his first home run this season since June 2nd against Southern Maryland…After reaching on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Jordan Hinshaw extended his on base streak to 16 consecutive games, the season high by any Bees player in that category…With a single in the 3rd inning, Jake McGuiggan is now 4 hits away from 100 hits in his professional career…With one full inning pitched in tonight’s game, Nate Roe is now 5 innings away from 300 innings pitched in his professional career…Tonight’s game was the first time since June 9th against Somerset that the Bees committed 3 or more fielding errors in a game…Jamar Walton has recorded multiple hits in back to back games…Jake McGuiggan stole his first base of the season in the bottom of the 3rd inning…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 228, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 251, including postseason.