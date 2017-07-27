Obituaries: James Emile Couture

James Emile Couture, 78, of Avon, formerly of Plainville, passed away Monday July 24, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Martha (Kellam) Couture for over 58 years.

James was born November 4, 1938 in Bristol a son of the late Emile and Esther (Lebel) Couture. He raised his family in Plainville where he was well known for the quality work he did as a renovating contractor. His life was dedicated to his family. Jim spent all of his time helping his children pursue their interests which included many pets, a swimming pool, the arts, sports and lots of moving and painting for college and careers. Weekends were spent snowmobiling, camping and supporting his son’s love of motorcycle racing. His greatest memory came from loading his camper with the family and their dog to tour the entire country for 9 weeks. His most cherished accomplishment was building 120 East St., Plainville for his wife, Martha where she was able to pursue her love of jewelry making and their daughters were able to join her venture. A move to Avon gave Jim a space to retire and pursue his passion for woodworking where they have resided for 22 years. As the family grew his grandchildren were blessed with the same dedication and loving heart.

Besides his loving wife Martha, he leaves his daughters, Cynthia Logan and her husband Gene, Jr. of Plainville and Diane Couture and her husband Kevin Hassett of West Hartford, his son, Robert Couture, his grandchildren, Jamie, Jessica and Kristen Couture and their mother Mary McGinley Couture all of Plainville. His sisters Claire Opalack and Regina Stephenson both of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Clarence and William Couture and his granddaughter, Rhianna Logan.

Funeral services for James will be celebrated on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. from the Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville and proceed to Saint Matthew Church 120 Church Avenue in the Forestville section of Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Plainville West Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to The Children’s Medical Research Foundation P.O. Box 70 Western Springs, IL 60558. For additional information or to leave notes of sympathy for the family please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.