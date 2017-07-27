Town has funding for residents for housing rehab

The Town of Plainville currently has funding available through the State of Connecticut Department of Housing to administer a Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program. This is a federally-funded program that offers zero percent interest loans for eligible home repairs to qualifying low/moderate income homeowners. Income limits are based on gross income for all household members 18 and over that are not full-time students. Income limits are one person household maximum $47,600; two person $54,400; three person $61,200; four person $68,000; five person $73,450; and six person up to $78,900.

Eligible home repairs and improvements include items such as furnace replacement, roof replacement, siding, energy efficient windows, electrical upgrade, modifications to improve handicapped accessibility and the correction of housing code violations. In the past five years the town has assisted 50 homeowners with these types of repairs and improvements through the Housing Rehab Loan Program.

For an application and additional information on the program, contact Lisa Metayer in the Town Manager’s Office at (860)793-0221 x205.

Applications are addressed on a first-come, first-serve basis and funding is limited.