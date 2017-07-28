Dems pick their candidates for election

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Democrats now have a full slate of candidates for the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Last Thursday, the Plainville Democratic Town Committee nominated candidates for the Town Council, Board of Education, constable, and Library Trustee offices.

Endorsed candidates for the Town Council seat include incumbents Democratic Town Committee Chairperson Rosemary Morante, Christopher Wazorko, and Robert Ciotto.

Before he was nominated early this year to fill the vacant seat of former Town Councilor Quinn Christopher, Ciotto served three Council terms from 2005 to 2011. He has volunteered on a number of town committees, including the Inlands and Wetlands Commission, and was involved with both the Plainville Little League and Plainville Soccer Club.

“I’m happy to be back,” said Ciotto during his speech.

The council slate also includes endorsed candidates Jesse Gnazzo and Richard Ireland Jr.

Ireland is currently the chairperson of the Plainville Recycling and Solid Waste Commission, and now serves on the Board of Directors for the Connecticut Recyclers Coalition. He also serves on Linden Street School Committee.

From 2007 to 2011, Gnazzo served on the Board of Education as a Republican, and recently switched parties when he decided to run for Town Council. He also has served on the Board of Directors for the Plainville Chamber of Commerce, the Plainville Little League, and the Plainville Colts.

Noting how he has never voted down the Republican party lines, Gnazzo has worked alongside many Democrats on the council and the school board during his term.

“I’ve always believed in the best person for the job,” said Gnazzo, who currently works for McCue Mortgage Company.

Endorsed candidates for the Board of Education seat include incumbent Becky Tyrrell, Rebecca Martinez, and Kathy Wells.

Currently, a PTO officer at Wheeler School and the mother of two children, Martinez moved to Plainville with her family in 2009. She has served on the Board of Directors for the Plainville Early Learning Center as well as the Family Fest Committee. Recently, the candidate played an active role on the Wheeler School Project Committee.

As a parent, Martinez told the committee she has a “vested interest” in making sure the district has the best teachers and programs in place.

As a taxpayer, Martinez added, “I want to make sure we provide these opportunities as cost effectively as possible.”

Currently serving as a Child Support Enforcement for the State of Connecticut Judicial Department, Wells has two grown children who attended Plainville Community Schools.

“I’m excited about the adventure,” said Wells, who also is a new candidate.

Constable candidates include Kathleen Michalik, Shelley Johnson, Cheryl Castonguay, and Joseph Klepacki.

The committee also endorsed Rebecca Ireland, who is running for Library Trustee. The secretary of the Plainville Recycling and Solid Waste Commission, Ireland also is secretary of the Central Connecticut Chapter of the National Federation for the Blind.