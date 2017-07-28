Police blotter for July 28

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, July 7 to Thursday, July 13:

Juann McCleandon, 31, of 126 W. Main St., Plainville, was arrested on July 18 and charged with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

Anthony M. Monaco, 48, of 159 Rose Circle, Middletown, was arrested on July 18 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Jorge E. Gonzalez, 41, of 62 Albany Ave., A1, Hartford, was arrested on July 18 and charged with fifth degree larceny, sixth degree larceny, parking in handicapped parking spot without a permit, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance, misuse of plate(s), and illegal possession of number plate.

Giuseppe V. Vitarella, 40, of 95 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on July 18 and charged with fifth degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

Andrew P. Lamonico, 24, of 8 Black Walnut Ln., Burlington, was arrested on July 18 and charged with illegal possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interfering with an officer.

Patrick J. Guiney, 29, of 10 Crown St., Bristol, was arrested on July 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Ryan J. Konopka, 33, of 2 Kent St., 1st floor, Plainville, was arrested on July 19 and charged with operating under suspension, no insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and misuse of plate(s). In a second incident, Konopka was charged with violation of probation.

Denise Ramsey, 50, of 87 Pickney Ave., Plainville, was arrested on July 19 and charged with fourth degree sexual assault, third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Kimani C. Riley, 25, of 56 White Oak Ave., Plainville, was arrested on July 19 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Ashley M. Chausse, 24, of 238 E. Main St., Torrington, was arrested on July 20 and charged with fourth degree larceny, sixth degree larceny, and third degree identity theft.

Brandon R. Pack, 22, of 570 Main St., Unit 7, New Hartford, was arrested on July 20 and charged with third degree burglary, sixth degree larceny, and third degree criminal mischief. In a second incident, Pack was charged with violation of probation.

Tammy Connelly, 52, of 21 Belrich Rd., New Britain, was arrested on July 21 and charged with failure to respond to an infraction.

Eric S. Tedeschi, 43, of 156 Lyons St., New Britain, was arrested on July 21 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, and failure to drive right.

Daniel Taylor, 23, of 161 Winesap Rd., Kensington, was arrested on July 21 and charged with illegal possession of marijuana.

Wieslaw Gucwa, 57, of 28 North St., No. 2, Plainville, was arrested on July 22 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug.

Kenneth M. Killduff, 37, of 31 Stone Rd., Burlington, was arrested on July 22 and charged with first degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Kenneth Anderson, 26, of 28 Arlene Dr., Bristol, was arrested on July 22 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to have lights on.

Anastas Koci, 54, of 98 Whiting St., Unit 6, Plainville, was arrested on July 22 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and failure to drive right.

Dominique McGregor, 37, of 8 Pine Hill Rd., Windsor Locks, was arrested on July 23 and charged with sixth degree larceny. In a second incident, McGregor was charged with first degree failure to appear.

Olivia V. Ambrosio, 30, of 126 Lovely St., Unionville, was arrested on July 23 and charged with disorderly conduct.