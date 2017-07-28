Republicans gear up for November

By JEN CARDINES

STAFF WRITER

There are less than four months until the municipal election and political parties are gearing up for the challenge. The Plainville Republican Town Committee held a caucus on Tuesday, July 18 to endorse candidates for Town Council, Board of Education, Library Trustee, and constables.

Moving toward the election, RTC chair Gayle Dennehy said the committee’s main goals “are to maintain a stable tax base and support the current services on the boards and within the town.”

Five Republican names will appear on the ballot for Town Council, but seven nominations came forward during the meeting so participants voted by paper ballot for their top five contenders. Whenever the number of nominations exceeds the number of open slots, proper voting procedures must take place. If the number is the same, the committee chair can endorse the candidates presented.

Current councilors Kathy Pugliese, Scott Saunders, Deborah Tompkins, and Danny Carrier all made the cut and will seek re-election in November. Ty Cox, who was also on the 2015 municipal ballot, was chosen in the top five to bid for a council seat.

“The ballot for council is exactly the same as it was in 2015,” Saunders said after candidates were announced.

RTC chair Gayle Dennehy endorsed Board of Education candidates Andrea Saunders (current BOE chair), Nicole Palmieri, and Laurie Consalvo for the Republican ballot. Additionally, Dennehy endorsed Adam Bergenty, Ezio Capozzi Jr., Roberta Lalama, and Joyce Schrey for the town constable positions and Jay Steeves for Library Trustee.

“We are very proud to have candidates who are knowledgeable, educated, and have the expertise to handle the short and long term goals within the Town of Plainville,” Dennehy said. “I look forward to a very successful campaign sharing our current thoughts and previous accomplishments going into the future.”

State Rep. Dr. William Petit Jr. and Senator Henri Martin attended the meeting to cast their votes and support the local politicians. Petit joked that candidates need their walking shoes to go door-to-door during election season. Before his victory last November, Petit knocked on nearly every door in Plainville to speak with residents about his campaign.

“We work closely with [Petit and Martin] to learn more on the state level and how it impacts our Town of Plainville,” said Dennehy.

Republicans currently hold a majority on the town council and BOE. “It’s my hope that we will maintain that Republican consistency of the majority,” Dennehy said. “We have an extraordinary Republican team who has supported the needs of Plainville over the past six years with their expertise and good fiscal judgment and on the boards and the commissions”

Following the endorsements, candidates completed necessary paperwork to file with the State of Connecticut and Plainville’s town clerk prior to the election. Dennehy said all paperwork has been filed with the clerk’s office.

Municipal elections will take place Tuesday, Nov. 7.