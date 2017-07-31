Bees weekend round-up for July 31

ROSA COLLECTS 3 HITS IN 9-2 LOSS TO REVOLUTION

In 140 Characters or Less: Conor Bierfeldt hits his team leading 16th homer of the season in a 9-2 loss to York. Bees head to Lancaster tomorrow #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: With the Revolution leading 1-0, Carlos Triunfel came to bat for York in the top of the 1st inning with the bases loaded. He would send a 1-0 pitch over the wall to bring everybody home with one swing of the bat, extending the York lead to 5-0 with a grand slam. It would be enough to secure the victory for the Revolution as the 9-2 final was reached.

Pitchers of Record: W: Jay Gause (6-1) | L: Brian Dupra (3-8)

Player(s) of the Game: Carlos Triunfel (York) – 1-4, HR, 4 RBI | Alonzo Harris (York) – 3-5, HR, 2 RBI | Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 3-4, 2B

Next Game: Monday, July 31st, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (8-14, 34-58) vs. Lancaster Barnstormers (14-8, 52-39)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Kyle Simon (6-8, 4.22) | Lancaster: TBD

Bees Buzz: With a walk in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Jordan Hinshaw has extended his on base streak to 20 consecutive games, which leads the team on the season in that category…Conor Bierfeldt hit a 2 run home run in the bottom of the 4th inning, his team leading 16th home run of the season…Jovan Rosa had 3 hits in today’s game for his team leading 29th multi-hit game of the season…Today was Brian Dupra’s longest outing since he went 7 full innings on June 1st against Bridgeport…Mike Hepple has not allowed a run in 8 of his last 10 outings…Today’s game was 17 minutes longer than New Britain’s shortest 9 inning game this season (2:07 on July 20th at Somerset…The Bees have hit 5 home runs through their last 5 games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 232, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 255, including postseason.

GILBLAIR PICKS UP 8TH SAVE IN VICTORY OVER REVOLUTION

In 140 Characters or Less: Maddox, Griffin homer lead the Bees to break the skid with a 6-5 win over York. Series concludes tomorrow afternoon #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Jon Griffin led off the bottom of the 6th inning with a solo home run. At the time, it extended the New Britain lead to 6-2. York would rally with 1 run in the 7th and then 2 in the 9th, but come up short, proving Griffin’s home run to be the game winning hit in the contest.

Pitchers of Record: W: Nate Roe (4-3) | L: Logan Williamson (4-7) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (8)

Player(s) of the Game: Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, 3 RBI | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI | Michael Burgess (York) – 3-5, 3 RBI

Bees Buzz: Tonight’s win snaps a 5 game losing streak for the Bees…New Britain is now 9-3 on the season against the York Revolution…With a single in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Jordan Hinshaw extended his on base streak to 19 consecutive games, which leads the Bees on the season in that category…Craig Maddox hit a 3 run home run in the bottom of the 3rd inning, his sixth home run of the year, and his second 3 run shot, the first one being on April 28th. It was his first home run since June 23rd…With 1 1/3 of an inning pitched in tonight’s game, Nate Roe is now 2 2/3 innings away from 300 innings pitched in his professional career…Tonight’s game was the first time that New Britain did not trail in since July 18th at Long Island…The Bees have now hit 4 home runs through their last 4 games, two of them being 3 run shots…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 231, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 254, including postseason.

KAJIMOTO TRIPLES, GETS 2 HITS IN 8-1 LOSS TO REVOLUTION

In 140 Characters or Less: Kajimoto collects 2 hits with a triple, Hinshaw extends on base streak to 18 games in 8-1 loss to the Revolution #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: The Revolution had a 1-0 lead going to the top of the 2nd inning, and they sent 7 batters to the plate. They would score 2 runs led by RBI singles from Alonzo Harris and Alexi Casilla. It would make the score 3-0 and prove to be enough to secure the victory.

Pitchers of Record: W: Stephen Janas (2-5) | L: Nick Greenwood (1-3)

Player(s) of the Game: Telvin Nash (York) – 3-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI | Yusuke Kajimoto (New Britain) – 2-4, 3B

Bees Buzz: With a walk in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Jordan Hinshaw extended his team leading season high on base streak to 18 consecutive games…Yusuke Kajimoto hit his third triple of the season in the bottom of the 3rd inning, his 10th triple of his Atlantic League career…Tonight’s game was Nick Greenwood’s 97th start of his professional career…Yusuke Kajimoto’s batting average against York has increased from .310 to .333 after tonight’s game…Brandon Fry has appeared in 4 consecutive games out of the bullpen. With 1 inning of relief tonight, he is now 2 2/3 innings away from 100 innings pitched in a Bees uniform…James Skelton drew his league leading 64th walk of the season in tonight’s game…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 230, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 253, including postseason.