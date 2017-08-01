Benefit set for Aug. 6 to help homeless pets

Caroline Dorman left her mark on countless dogs when she served as a Connecticut Humane Society volunteer, and now even more homeless pets will be helped in her memory for the second year in a row.

The 2nd Caroline Dorman Memorial Benefit is set for Aug. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 50 West Bistro, 50 West Main St., Plainville. The annual benefit will raise funds for CHS pets in need while also honoring and paying tribute to the long-time CHS volunteer, who passed away in November 2015. Attendees will enjoy food, drinks, pub trivia and a teacup auction.

Admission is $25 per person or $35 per person including participation in the trivia game. Tickets may be purchased via facebook.com/carolinedormanmb or at the door.

Pet lovers and CHS supporters will also celebrate Caroline’s commitment to animal rescue, spirit of volunteerism, and special love of American Pit Bull Terriers. The inaugural benefit in 2016 raised over $10,000 for CHS pets in need.

“Last year’s benefit resulted in a tremendous show of support to celebrate Caroline’s memory and CHS’ commitment to animal welfare,” said Caroline’s parents, Harriet Margolis and Larry Dorman in a press release. “Sustaining that momentum is the best way to honor our beautiful daughter and help the dedicated staff at CHS continue their amazing work.”

Caroline is remembered for putting her passion for dogs and art to work at CHS, volunteering directly with critters looking for homes and even painting portraits of pit bulls that are now displayed at CHS, said the news release.

Proceeds will support the general medical needs of the pets at CHS’ Pet Wellness and Adoption Centers, including spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations and treatment of medical conditions.