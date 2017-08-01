Reading and Math Program art show held

On Thursday, July 27, more than 150 students, teachers, parents and family members, together with Board of Education members, members of the Town Council and Superintendent Maureen Brummett, gathered at Linden Street School for the annual Reading and Math Program Summer Art Show.

Student artwork created during the summer program was featured as a culminating event at the gallery style exhibit.

Under the direction of Frank T. Wheeler Elementary School Art Teacher Laura Reed, students created a variety of projects based on famous artists. Students used Picasso, Van Gogh, Pollock and others as inspiration to express their artistic ideas. The overall focus of RAMP is to help students maintain and improve skills in literacy and math over the summer, explained a press release from Plainville schools.

Before the start of the program this summer, teachers met with Reed to review their topics of study. Themes were discussed and selected that were then aligned with the summer reading and math curricula. Themes such as fractions, multiplication arrays, undersea life, architecture, outer space and others were selected. Students were encouraged to make connections between the literature and math and their art.

“Many lively discussions took place in the art room with students expressing different ideas and helping each other to get their ideas down on paper. Ms. Reed also had students create a mural, with each student having their own space in which they could express their own ideas artistically,” explained RAMP Coordinator Phil Sanders, according to a press release.

Prior to the art show, parents and family members were invited to gather in the Linden Media Center where they watched a slideshow featuring students in the program over the course of the summer. The culminating art show provided the venue to share student accomplishments in literacy, math and art.

“I love watching our RAMP students proudly show off their art work to friends and family. It is a wonderful culminating event to our summer program,” noted Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett, according to the press release.