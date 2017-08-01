Spoiling their dinner for a good cause

The Children’s Miracle Network is the official charity of the Miss America Organization. Every year, Dairy Queen holds Miracle Treat Day, where franchises try to raise money for CMN, which includes the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Several of the local representatives for the Miss Connecticut organization visited the Plainville Dairy Queen to show their support and enjoy DQ Blizzards. From the left, Miss Greater Waterbury Serena Charbonneau, Miss Forestville’s Outstanding Teen Cassandra Lechner, Miss Bristol’s Outstanding Teen Victoria Kilbourne, Miss Southington’s Outstanding Teen Ava Onofreo, and one of the Connecticut Princesses Ella Goldstone. (PHOTO by MIKE CHAIKEN)