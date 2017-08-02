Music listings, starting Aug. 4

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

BRISTOL

‘EVERYBODY SINGS PROJECT’ FREE SHOWCASE EVENT. 3 p.m. A one and a half hour program about the healthy benefits related to singing will be taped. Guest singing student Jasmine Rose, a reality television personality from TLC’s and Discovery Channel’s “Say Yes to the Dress.” Presented by J.J. Midnight of Celebrating Queen. Taping will be followed by 7 p.m. performance of Celebrating Queen. Bristol Central High School, 480 Wolcott St., Bristol Central High School. $19.78. (203) 794-4377, everybodysingsproject@gmail.com