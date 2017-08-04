Hinshaw’s streak continues even as Bees fall

ROSA, GRIFFIN NOTCH 2 HITS IN LOSS TO REVOLUTION

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Hinshaw extends his on base streak to 23 games, but Revolution take game 1 of series 12-4, game 2 tomorrow at 6:35 #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: York sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the 4th inning with a 1-0 lead. The lead would be extended to 7-0 after 6 runners came across to score. The offensive surge was led by a pair of Revolution 2 run home runs, one by Carlos Triunfel and the other from Jared Mitchell. The other two runs came on an RBI knock by Travis Witherspoon.

Pitchers of Record: W: Logan Williamson (5-7) | L: Jonathan Pettibone (1-5)

Player(s) of the Game: Jared Mitchell (York) – 4-5, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI | Telvin Nash (York) – 1-2, HR, 3 RBI | Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Next Game: Friday, August 4th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – York Revolution (16-11, 44-53) vs. New Britain Bees (9-17, 35-61)

Starting Pitchers – RHP Mike Lee (2-5, 3.87) | York: RHP Jay Gause (6-1, 2.14)

Bees Buzz: With an RBI single in the bottom of the 4th inning, Jordan Hinshaw extended his on base streak to 23 consecutive games, leading the team on the season in that category…Every member of the starting lineup for both New Britain and York reached base at least once in tonight’s game…Jovan Rosa has recorded 9 hits through his last 5 games…Brian Dupra made his first relief appearance of the season in the 7th inning. He has 3 total relief appearances in a Bees uniform, having made 2 last season…Jovan Rosa had 2 hits in tonight’s game for his team leading 31st multi-hit game of the season…Jon Griffin has recorded multiple RBI in 2 of his last 3 games…With 4 strikeouts in tonight’s game, Jonathan Pettibone is now 4 strikeouts away from 500 strikeouts in his professional career…Tonight’s game was 15 minutes shorter than New Britain’s longest 9 inning game this season (3:33 on July 8th at Bridgeport)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 236, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 259, including postseason.