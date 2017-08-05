PHS Class of ’67 to host larger gathering for all PHS classes, alumni Sept. 8

The Plainville High School Class of 1967 is continuing the tradition of hosting a larger gathering the night preceding their 50th Class Reunion. Once again, all PHS classes and alumni are invited to this annual event, which will be held at the Plainville VFW, Northwest Drive, on Friday night Sept. 8 beginning at 7 p.m.

Music, pizza, and coffee will be provided. It is BYOB and attendees can also bring their own additional snacks. The cost is $10 per person. No RSVP is needed. The Class of 1967 hopes to see many PHS alumni on Sept. 8.