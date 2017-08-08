Obituaries: Arline O’Rourke

Arline Anne (Aube) O’Rourke, age 96 of Braintree MA, formerly of Bristol CT, passed peacefully on Tuesday August 1, 2017 surrounded by family at Alliance Healthcare in Braintree. Arline was born on March 12, 1921 in New Haven CT to the late Celine “Lena” (Cote) and Joseph Leon Aube.

Arline moved with her family to Plainville CT at the age of twelve. After high school, she worked at the Bristol Bank and Trust Company as a stenographer. She met her future husband John O’Rourke upon his return from WWII. They married on August 30, 1947 and lived in Bristol where they raised their sons Tim and Dan. Arline was devoted to her family and thoroughly enjoyed being a dedicated homemaker. She was a superb cook, a professional-level seamstress and an accomplished, creative quilter.

Arline was also active in her community. A breast cancer survivor, she was a Reach to Recovery volunteer for the American Cancer Society for many years, assisting and counseling women who had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had undergone mastectomies. Arline also donated hundreds of her handmade baby quilts to a local social service organization in support of women and families.

Arline is survived by her sons Tim O’Rourke and his wife Lydia of Lake Alfred, FL, and Dan O’Rourke and his wife Susan of Braintree, MA; four grandchildren, Jennifer Lavallee (spouse Tom), Sean O’Rourke (spouse Kristi), Matthew O’Rourke and Neil O’Rourke; four great-grandchildren, Jason and Danielle Lavallee, and Rori and Colin O’Rourke, her sister-in-law Phyllis Aube of Bristol, and nieces of the O’Rourke and Aube families. Arline is predeceased by her beloved husband John Fletcher O’Rourke, her brother Robert (“Rusty”) Aube and her sister Jeannette Milanese.

Calling hours are Friday, August 11, 2017 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave Bristol/Forestville CT with the funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow immediately at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Arline’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com