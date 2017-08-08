PCS Youth Theater to perform ‘Babes in Arms’ Sept. 8, 9

The PCS Youth Theater, now in its 32nd season, will be presenting the Rodgers and Hart musical “Babes in Arms,” on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Plainville High School auditorium. The curtain time is 7:30 p.m. and admission is $15 per person. Tickets will be available from any cast member.

The cast consists of 61 performers between the ages of 8 and 15 from the Central Connecticut Community: Bristol, Farmington, New Britain, Plainville and Southington. The artistic director of the PCS Youth Theater is Peter Peluso. Maryjane Peluso is music director. Chris Kuzia is choreographer. Foster White is producer.

“Babes in Arms” is the quintessential “Hey, kids, let’s put on a show,” reported a press release from the troupe. The show is set at a summer stock theater, the plot concerns a group of young apprentices and their conviction to mount the original revue they’ve created while dodging the underhanded attempts of the surly theatre owner to squash their efforts at every turn. Further complications are provided by the overbearing stage mother of a beautiful ex-child star and the inflated ego of a hack southern playwright. Of course, the show must go on, and so it does in a resolution of comeuppance, reconciliation and romance.

The show features such well known songs such as: “I Wish I Were in Love Again,” “Where Or When, Way Out West,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Imagine.” “The Lady Is A Tramp,” and “Jonny One Note.”