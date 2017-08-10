Kids listings, starting Aug. 11

FRIDAY, AUG. 11

BRISTOL

DRUM CIRCLE WITH JAMI RAY. 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol.

PLAINVILLE

FUN DAY. Held by the Plainville Recreation Department. 1 p.m. Grand finale to the summer programs. Face painting, spin art, thumb prints, tattoos, a dunker, tissue flowers, pony rides, button maker. For children 3 to 11. 2:30 p.m., Magic show performed by The Great Leone. Free. Small charge for refreshments and balloons. (860) 747-6022.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

SOUTHINGTON

BRADLEY MOUNTAIN FARM OPEN FARM AND FREE GOAT BATHS. 12 to 5 p.m. Meet the herd of dairy goats and spend some time on a working farm> Free activity: Rub-A-Dub Scrub Goatie Baths. Enjoy the fun. Take photographs. Or bring a bathing suit to join in. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington. (860) 385-GOAT. BradleyMountainSoups.com

SUNDAY, AUG. 13

BRISTOL

FAMILY SUNDAY AT THE NEW ENGLAND CAROUSEL MUSEUM. 12 to 4 p.m. Features children’s craft activity that changes each month. This month, Create-A-Cutout craft. Along with craft, tour the museum and ride the carousel. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $6 for adults, $5 for children and includes price of the craft. (860) 585-5411, thecarouselmuseum.org/book-online.

OTHER

PRINCESS TEA. 1 to 3 p.m. The Bushnell Park Carousel. (860) 585-5411, thecarouselmuseum.org/book-online.

PLAINVILLE

ANIME CLUB. 5:30 p.m. For ages 12 and up. Watch anime, sample Japanese food, draw and chat about manga and anime. Plainville Public Library, conference room, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860)793-1450.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BRISTOL

TRASH TO TUNES. 11 a.m. to noon. Explore how cultures through time utilized their environment for music. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol.

PLAINVILLE

STORYCRAFT. 10:30 a.m. Miss Margaret will read a story and lead a craft project. The craft also will be available for drop-in visitors until 4 p.m. (while supplies last). Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

CREATURE TEACHERS PRESENT A RAIN FOREST SHOW. 6:30 p.m. Meet 8 to 10 rain forest animals while learning about all aspects of rain forests. The Friends of the Library group will pass out ice cream to all of the children at the show. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

PLAINVILLE

INTERNATIONAL STORYTIME. 6:30 p.m., Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” will be read in both English and Polish. Then participate in a craft and sample food from Poland. 3 years old and up. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

BRISTOL

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT ON THE BIG SCREEN AT MUZZY FIELD. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Film shown at dusk. “The LEGO Batman.” Also see screening of “Create A Trailer” contest. $1 in advance at the Parks and Recreation Office, 111 North Main St., The Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, 325 Mix St., the First Bristol Federal Credit Union, 25 North St. or 902 Stafford Ave.

NOW thru AUG. 18

PLAINVILLE

PICTURE BOOKS AND POPSICLES. Fridays at 11 a.m. Bring a towel and enjoy a popsicle while listening to a picture book story outside in the children’s garden area. Registration not required. No program during inclement weather. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 18

BRISTOL

FREE SUMMER LUNCH. For children 0-18. Served Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children receive a nutritious lunch of a sandwich, milk, fruit, vegetable. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program

AUGUST

SOUTHINGTON

GOAT WALK AND FARM TOUR. Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Two hour tour. Stroll through pastures and follow the trail at Crescent Lake. Includes one complementary bag of goat food for each guest. Walking sticks available. Wear comfortable sturdy clothing. Children under 12 must be supervised by an adult. They are welcome to participate but cannot walk their own goat independently. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington. Adults, $20. Children helper tickets, $15. Tickets are non-refundable unless it rains on the day of the event.