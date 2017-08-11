Bees hold on against York

GILBLAIR PICKS UP 11TH SAVE AS BEES EDGE REVOLUTION

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Lee fans 6 through 6 innings of work, Walton hits 11th homer of the year as Bees hold on for 4-3 victory over York #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: New Britain was leading 3-0 entering the top of the 6th inning, and Jamar Walton stepped up to the plate to lead off the frame. He would send a 2-2 pitch over the wall to add what would go down as the game winning insurance run, extending the Bees’ lead to 4-0 at the time. York would battle back, but the Bees held them off just enough to secure the win.

Pitchers of Record: W: Mike Lee (3-6) | L: Victor Mateo (5-7) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (11)

Player(s) of the Game: Jamar Walton (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, RBI | Isaias Tejeda (York) – 2-4, HR, 2 RBI | Mike Lee (New Britain) – 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 6 K

Next Game: Friday, August 11th, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (12-20, 38-64) vs. York Revolution (20-14, 48-56)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Greg Nappo (1-1, 4.22) | York: LHP Frank Gailey (9-8, 4.40)

Bees Buzz: Mike Lee faced 1 batter above the minimum through the first 6 full innings of his start. It wasn’t until the top of the 7th that York scored off of him…Jamar Walton hit his 11th home run of the season in the top of the 6th inning. Of his 11 home runs, 10 have come on the road…The Bees have won 7 of their last 8 games played in York…Mike Lee struck out 6 batters in his start today, tying his personal high this season for most strikeouts in a game…In 3 of his last 4 outings, Brandon Fry has pitched 1/3 of an inning, facing 1 batter, and striking that 1 batter out…Today’s game is the first game that the Bees allowed a home run since August 5th…With a hit in tonight’s game, Conor Bierfeldt is now 8 hits away from 400 hits in his professional career…The Bees are now 15-13 on the season in 1 run games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 242, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 265, including postseason. Rosa is also 7 games away from 900 games played in his professional career.