Police blotter for Aug. 11

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, Aug. 2 to Saturday, Aug. 5:

Shaun Wilcox, 36, of 546 Kennedy Rd., Windsor, was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Monique K. Poulin, 25, of 115 New Britain Ave., K1, Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 2 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Erica L. Macneil, 20, of 12 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 3 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Adam M. Dzilenski, 28, of 452 East St., 2B, Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with criminal lockout and disorderly conduct.

Joseph C. Soucy, 43, of 100 Norton Park Rd., 1B1, Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with interfering with an officer and second degree breach of peace.

John D. Waters, 29, of 75 Partridge Dr., Southington, was arrested on Aug. 5 and charged with criminal violation of a restraining order.

Joseph C. Soucy, 43, of 100 Norton Park Rd., 1B1, Plainville,, was arrested on Aug. 5 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to signal, and operating under suspension.