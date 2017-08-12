Plainville schools ranked highly by Niche

The Plainville school district received high marks and a top 30 rating of Connecticut school districts, coming in at no. 29 in the Niche.com annual rankings of best schools and school districts in the country. The 2018 rankings released this month rank elementary, middle and high schools, as well as school districts.

Plainville Community Schools received an overall grade of “A-,” which represented an average of ratings in categories including: academics, teachers, clubs and activities, administration, food, diversity, college prep, health and safety, sports, and resources / facilities, said a press release from the schools. The Plainville school district received top scores in multiple categories featured in the Niche report including “third safest school district in Hartford County,” and “15th in the state for best teachers.”

To arrive at the rankings, the news release explained, Niche reviews data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as test scores, college data, and rankings collected from Niche users. According to Niche, a standardized score is assigned for each factor, which is then weighted before an overall score is calculated for each school district.

Niche is a website that analyzes public data sets and reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards, and profiles for k-12 schools, colleges and places to live.

“I am honored and gratified by our school district’s high ranking. It is a testament to the hard work done every day by our administrators, teachers, staff and students, as well as the incredible support from the Board and community of Plainville,” said Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Maureen Brummett in the press release.