Obituaries: Myrtle C. Pipeling

Myrtle C. Pipeling, 92, of Plainville, passed away on Wednesday August 9, 2017. She was born on May 29, 1925, in Yarmouth, MA, a daughter of the late Edward B. and Althea (Baxter) Cobb.

Myrtle was an opera singer. She sang in the choir at Trinity Covenant Church in Plainville and was a member of The Simsbury Light Opera Company and the Plainville Choral Society. She attended Hyannis Teachers College, Hyannis, MA, and Bridgewater State University, Bridgewater, MA. She also served as Executive Assistant for years at New Horizons Village, Hartford, CT. Family meant everything to her and she will be missed dearly.

Myrtle is survived by her daughters Nancy Esposito and her husband Sante of Great Falls, VA, Gail Wilde and her husband Barry of Plainville, Suzanne Pipeling of Plainville, and Cynthia Tasse of Plainville; son David E. Pipeling, of Plainville; daughter-in-law Linda Pipeling of Farmington; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters. She was predeceased by her son Russell H. Pipeling who passed in 2003, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

There was a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2017, at West Cemetery, 180 N Washington St, Plainville, CT 06062.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Myrtle’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .