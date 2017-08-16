Miscellaneous listings, starting Aug. 18

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

BRISTOL

SIXTH ANNUAL SUMMER FESTIVAL. Wide variety of music and dance performances, crafts, food, skateboard, and basketball tournaments, car show, and pie eating contest. Kids activities. Classic car show presented by the Bristol Auto Club. Distracted driving simulator. AAU Basketball Tournament. Skateboard competition. Rockwell Park, Bristol. Free. WestEndBristol.org

‘INK: THE HISTORY AND RITUAL OF TATTOO AND BODY ART.’ 6 to 9 p.m. Opening reception. Show runs through March 2018. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org, (860) 585-5411.

OTHER

SINGLES SUMMER BEACH PARTY. 2 p.m. Held by Social Connections. Visit, hang out, walk on the beach. Bring salad, side dish, or dessert. If you don’t bring food, it’s an extra $5. 46 Swan Ave., Old Lyme. $15. Reservations. (860) 582-8229, (860) 434-6426.

SUNDAY, AUG. 20

PLAINVILLE

SIP AND SHOP. 12 to 2 p.m. Hosted by local realtors, Harrison Realty Team at Coldwell Banker Premiere Realtors. While sipping on delicious drinks, shop with local consultants. LuLaRoe (Rebecca Woodbury of Bristol), Rodan + Fields (Carrie Cyr of Plainville) and doTerra (Marjorie Russell of Centerbrook.) First World Mortgage Corporation of Southington will attend. Harrison Realty Team also will be on hand. Free. 17 Franklin Ave., Plainville. (860) 539-9076, HarrisonRealtyTeam@gmail.com

MONDAY, AUG. 21

BRISTOL

SOLAR ECLIPSE. 7 p.m. Dr. Kristene Larsen of Central Connecticut State University will speak about how to safely view this phenomenon and enjoy the experience that will not happen again until April 8, 2024. Free. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Refreshments.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

PLAINVILLE

MONTHLY MOVIE. 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Film about three lifelong pals (Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin) who embark on robbing the bank. Plainville Public Library, Chase Auditorium, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. 12 to 4 p.m. Presented by the New England Carousel Museum. Lake Compounce, Bristol. $40 or $45 at the door. TheCarouselMuseum.org

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

BRISTOL

‘ALL ABOARD FOR HOME SWEET HOME!’ THE THIRD ANNUAL TROLLEY TOUR OF BRISTOL AND FEDERAL HILL. Tours start in the First Congregational Church parking lot, Maple Street, Bristol at 1, 2:15, and 3:30 p.m. After tour, 5 p.m., free concert on the Federal Hill Green. Bring a chair or blanket, pack a picnic. Reservations required for tour. In case of inclement weather, check BristolFederalHill.org. $25. (860) 583-6070.

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Walk along the ocean’s edge and listen to the waves. After, go for lunch. No charge for walk. (860) 434-6426, (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

PLAINVILLE

CLASS OF 1967 OF PLAINVILLE HIGH SCHOOL TO HOST GATHERING OF ALL PHS CLASSES. 7 p.m. All PHS classes and alumni are invited. Music, pizza, coffee. BYOB. Bring additional snacks. Plainville VFW, Northwest Dr., Plainville. Cost is $10 per person. No RSVP needed.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

SOUTHINGTON

BENEFIT FOR RYAN CATLIN. Pasta dinner. Seeings 12 to 3 p.m., 4 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Southington teen was in a serious accident and suffered spinal injury. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington. Adults, $15. Children, 3 to 8, $10. Children 2 and under, free. All of the funds go to the Catlin family.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL HEATHER BAILEY/ REED AND STEFANOW OPEN. 1 p.m. All proceeds of golf tournament to benefit the Heather Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund. Entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart, Closest to Pin contests, Long Drive, dinner buffet. Simsbury Farms Golf Course, 100 Old Farms Rd., Simsbury. $130 a person. All fees must be paid by Sept. 2. No exceptions please. Make checks payable to HBMSF, P.O. Box 9008, Bristol, CT 06011-9008. (860) 585-5157.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

PLAINVILLE

CAPE COD SCALLOP FESTIVAL AND MYSTERY STOP. Held by AARP Chapter 4146. Scallop or chicken dinner under the tent or sitting near the canal, live music, games, rides, crafts, more. After festival, mystery stop. Return around 6:30 p.m. Meet at Our Lady of Mercy parking lot, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville. $115. Reservations. (860) 747-1732.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 75TH BIRTHDAY PARTY. 12 to 5 p.m. Chicken buffet with salad, pasta, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda. Cash bar. Stanley Golf Course, Bank Nine Tavern, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Golf cart transportation available from parking lot. Jnoyes1485@cox.net, (860)747-6137, terrymarie65@cox.net, (860)674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com. RSVP by Oct. 1

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1849. (860) 747-1732.

NOW thru AUG. 31

SOUTHINGTON

PAINTINGS BY VANDA KOCEVA OF BRISTOL. Native of Poland, studied art as a teenager in Warsaw. Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., Southington. (860) 628-0947.