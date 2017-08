Senior listings, starting Aug. 18

FRIDAY, AUG. 18

PLAINVILLE

INDOOR TAG SALE TO BENEFIT DIAL-A-RIDE. Friday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Early bird admission for $1 on Friday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. There will be no charge after 10 a.m. on Thursday or at all on Friday. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. (860) 747-5728.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

BRISTOL

PILGRIMAGE TO THE NATIONAL BLUE ARMY SHRINE OF OUR LADY OF FATIMA IN WASHINGTON, N.J. Sponsored by the Legion of St. Stanislaus Church. $42 for non-legion members. (860) 589-5597.

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

BRISTOL

MOHEGAN SUN CASINO TRIP. Held by St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. Casino bonus of a food ticket and one Big Wheel ticket. (860) 589-5597.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

JIMMY STURR THE POLKA KING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. Includes music, family style lunch with salad, pasta, pierogies, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa and sauerkraut, veggie, potatoes, dessert, beverage. Aqua Turf, Plantsville. Register. (860) 589-5597.

OCT. 16, 17

BRISTOL

TRIP TO TERRACOTTA WARRIORS AT THE FRANKIN INSTITUTE, PHILADELPHIA. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. Trip includes one night stay at the Holiday Inn Express Midtown, one breakfast, one dinner, sightseeing, and admissions. $309 per person, double or triple. $389 for single. Register. (860) 589-5597.