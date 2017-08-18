Obituaries: Reginald ‘Reggie’ Cyr

Reginald “Reggie” Cyr, 80, of Plainville, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 15.

Born and raised in Madawaska, Maine, Reggie moved to Connecticut in the 1950s and spent most of his adult life in New Britain. He worked at Fafnir Bearing for 14 years and at Northeast Utilities as an accountant for 23 years. He retired at the young age of 55. During his golden years, Reggie lived life to the fullest and devoted his quality time to many recreational activities. Some of his passions were chess, painting, dancing, woodworking, fishing, camping, music, and gardening. Reggie was also a very strong advocate for animal rights and loved his pets dearly.

Reggie is survived by his loving wife, Marie, who devoted many years as his sole caretaker. He is also survived by his seven children, a sister, and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

Services will be private. Donations to honor Reggie’s memory can be made to the Animal Friends of Connecticut.