PARC rededicates tree honoring founder

PARC, which for 60 years has provided family centered services for people with developmental disabilities, is continuing its anniversary celebrations by rededicating a tree planted to honor one of its founders. Helen Coughlin and other Plainville residents had the vision six decades ago to find strength and inspiration in establishing an organization that was focused on advocacy, able-ness and inclusion for individuals with special needs.

The Helen Coughlin Memorial Tree will be rededicated on Sunday, Aug. 20, 1 p.m., at Linden Street School on East Maple Street. The tree had originally been planted in her honor following her death in March 2004. When the old Linden Street School was torn down, the tree was moved to its new location.

To further honor Coughlin, the annual walkathon was renamed in her honor. Members of the Coughlin family have been invited to the tree re-dedication.

Throughout 2017, PARC has been observing its 60-year history with a variety of events. Upcoming happenings include the first Ed Mercure Memorial Poker Run on Saturday, Sept. 30 beginning at 9 a.m. at VFW Post 574 Hall, located at 7 Northwest Drive. The annual Helen Coughlin walkathon is being organized for Saturday, Oct. 14 in Norton Park.

A reception will follow the Aug. 20 tree dedication at PARC, 28 E. Maple St. The public is welcome. For more information, visit www.parcdisabilitiesct.org or call the office at (860)747-3016.