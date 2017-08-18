Police blotter for Aug. 18

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Aug. 7 to Monday, Aug. 14:

Giuseppe V. Vitarella, 40, of 95 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 7 and charged with two incidents of second degree failure to appear.

Carl E. Dick, 69, of 35 Talcottville Rd., Unit 269, Vernon-Rockville, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with third degree larceny.

Maria Bourlogiannis, 59, of 68 Pequot Rd., Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with first degree larceny and 10 counts of second degree forgery.

Matthew C. Schultz, 60, of 45 Maple St., Unit 19, Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Mikal A. Salmon, 19, of 56 Coolidge St., Hartford, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with second degree forgery, sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Joseph B. Legeyt, 34, of 130 East Mountain Rd., Canton, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with third degree larceny by possession.

Mark A. Schmiegel, 31, of 3 Arondale Rd., Unit 4, West Hartford, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with second degree criminal trespassing, second degree harassment, disorderly conduce, and third degree criminal mischief.

Kyle R. Miner, 24, of 44 Rockwell Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with first degree failure to appear.

Tiffany Y. Tabone, 32, of 889 Marion Ave., Plantsville, was arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Bryan K. Bruce, 34, of 225 Main St., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

William J. Decker, 23, of 5 Hough St., Unit 4, Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with illegal possession of heroin.

Jeffrey V. Schade, 51, of 36 Whiting St., Unit 6, Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 13 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, evading responsibility (physical injury), and making a restricted turn.

Yamil Cortes-Bonilla, 24, of 63 Huntington St., Hartford, was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with two separate incidents of second degree failure to appear.