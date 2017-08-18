Woman’s Club seeks new members

The Woman’s Club of Plainville is looking for women who want to be part of the organization.

The Woman’s Club of Plainville is part of the General Federation of Women’s Club, nationally and internationally. The Connecticut GFWC project for the next two years is focused on getting involved in the needs of local towns.

Current members are from Avon, Bristol, Hartford, Farmington, and Southington.

The club meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. from September to June at the Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

The first meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

For more information, call Maria Wynkoop, membership chairman, (860) 747-2236.