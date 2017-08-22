Petit, Martin collect worn flags

State Rep. William A. Petit, Jr. (R-22) and State Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) presented two boxes of worn American flags to Plainville’s American Legion Post 33 for proper retirement last week. The worn flags were turned in by local residents earlier this summer during a collection event hosted by the legislators. Per the American Legion, the Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags is outlined in Resolution No. 440, passed by the 19th National Convention of The American Legion in New York, Sept. 20 to 23, 1937. The ceremony has been an integral part of American Legion ritual since that date.

Anyone who missed the collection event may contact the American Legion Post 33 at (860)747-9074 for further information on turning in their worn or tattered American Flags, so that they may be properly retired.