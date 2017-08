Quilter Arlene (Sandy) Merker of Port Ewen, N.Y., a summer resident of the historic Plainville Campgrounds, will display 40 of her creations at the campground dining hall Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 320 Camp St., Plainville. Admission and parking are free. Merker, who has traveled frequently, is known for her use of vibrant colors and geometric pattern. For more information and directions, go to kamerker.wixsite.com/quilts/about