Obituaries: Olindo A. Parenti

Olindo “Olie” A. Parenti, 93, of Southington, formerly of Bristol and Florida, husband of Elizabeth Anne (Good) Parenti of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. He was born July 11, 1924 in Bristol, and was a son of the late Domenico and Filomina (Corsetti) Parenti. He worked at General Electric in Plainville as a tool and die maker until his retirement. He was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church. “Olie” was a US Army Veteran of WWII. Besides his wife Betty, Olie leaves many nieces and nephews, especially Rhonda Parenti of Bristol and Mark Parenti of Upland, CA. Besides his parents he was predeceased by all his siblings; brothers, Enrico Parenti, Guerrino Parenti, John Parenti and Julio Parenti, sisters, Virginia Fabrizio, Carmina Gryczskiewicz, and Elda Grabowski, and his nephew and godson, Enrico A. Parenti. His funeral will be held Monday, August 28, 2017 at 12 noon in DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held Monday from 10 am until the service at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. For online condolences, please visit Olie’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.