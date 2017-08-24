Pair of hits for Walton although Bees lose to Fish

COLEMAN FANS 5 IN 4 INNINGS, WALTON GETS 2 HITS IN LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Jake McGuiggan notches 100th career hit with RBI single, but Bees drop game 2 of 3 to Bridgeport by a 4-1 score #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Jonathan Galvez stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 4th inning with Jose Cuevas on third base and 1 out. At the time, the game was tied at 1, and the stalemate would be broken when Galvez would bring Cuevas home with a sacrifice fly to center field. It gave Bridgeport the 2-1 lead, and that lead would hold until the final out was recorded.

Pitchers of Record: W: Reinier Roibal (3-2) | L: Casey Coleman (0-2) | L: Wander Perez (1)

Player(s) of the Game: Ozney Guillen (Bridgeport) – 1-3, 2 RBI | Jose Cuevas (Bridgeport) – 3-4, 2B | Jake McGuiggan (New Britain) – 1-4, RBI, 100th career hit

Next Game: Thursday, August 24th, 7:12 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (19-25, 45-69) vs. Bridgeport Bluefish (22-24, 63-53)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Greg Nappo (2-1, 4.11) | Bridgeport: TBD

Bees Buzz: Jake McGuiggan’s RBI single in the top of the 2nd inning of tonight’s game was the 100th hit of his professional career…Jamar Walton has recorded multiple hits in 4 of his last 5 games…Jovan Rosa hit his league leading 34th double of the season in the top of the 8th inning…In his first start in a Bees uniform since April 27th, Casey Coleman tossed 4 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) off of 2 hits, striking out 5 hitters. Those 5 strikeouts are the most strikeouts that Coleman ever recorded in an outing in the Atlantic League…Both of Coleman’s decisions have come from starts this season, with his first loss of the year being on opening day against York…With 1 2/3 innings of relief in tonight’s game, Brandon Fry is now 4 2/3 innings away from 200 innings pitched in his professional career…Tonight’s game was Casey Coleman’s first start on the road as a Bee…With 2 hits in tonight’s game, Jamar Walton is now 11 hits away from 1,000 hits in his professional career…Tomorrow’s game will be the final matchup ever between the two franchises…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 254, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 277, including postseason.